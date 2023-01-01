Münchhausen Museum

Bodenwerder’s principal attraction struggles a little with the difficult task of conveying the chaos and fun associated with the ‘liar baron’ – a man who liked to regale dinner guests with his Crimean adventures, claiming he had, for example, tied his horse to a church steeple during a snow drift and ridden around a dining table without breaking one teacup. Among personal effects and other artefacts, there are paintings and displays of Münchhausen books in many languages.

The adjacent Münchhausen-Gutshof, the dignified early-17th-century manor house where Münchhausen was born and died, now serves as the Bodenwerder Rathaus (town hall).