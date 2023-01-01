Museum Hameln

Many of Hamelin’s finest buildings were constructed in the Weser Renaissance style, which has strong Italian influences. Since 1912, two of the best have housed the town’s museum, which has an excellent permanent exhibition of 1300 artefacts on regional history, rotating special exhibitions and a Pied Piper Theatre. The Leisthaus at No 9 was built for a patrician grain trader during 1585–89, while the Stiftsherrenhaus (1558) is Hamelin's only surviving building decorated with human (biblical and zodiacal) figures.