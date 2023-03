This popular swimming beach is situated on the southeast bank of the Maschsee, Hanover’s large lake, where you’ll also find in-line skaters gliding by in the shade of neighbouring trees. The closest stop is Döhrener Turm on the tram/U-Bahn lines 1, 2 and 8; walk west for 15 minutes to Maschsee. You can also walk 15 minutes along the lake from Maschsee/Sprengel Museum stop (bus 100).