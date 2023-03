Situated on the corner of Markt and Osterstrasse is the Hochzeitshaus (1610–17), built to house weddings and other ceremonies. The last structure built in the Weser Renaissance style in Hamelin, it's partly used today as city council offices and as a police station. The Rattenfänger Glockenspiel at the far end of the building chimes daily at 9.35am and 11.35am, while a carousel of Pied Piper figures twirls at 1.05pm, 3.35pm and 5.35pm.