Grosser Garten

The jewel in the crown of the Herrenhäuser Gärten is grand both in format and history, having been laid out as a Baroque garden in 1714 under the tutelage of the French landscape gardener Martin Charbonnier. The garden contains statues, fountains, a maze and the coloured tile walls of the Niki de Saint Phalle Grotto, creator of the city's much-loved Die Nanas sculptures. The Grosse Fontäne is Europe's tallest fountain, jetting water up to 80m.

In summer the synchronised Wasserspiele water fountains always pull a crowd, as do nightly garden illuminations, summer concerts and fireworks competitions. Dates and times vary: check the ‘Events’ section of the website for details.

The combination ticket entry includes admission to Berggarten and Museum Schloss Herrenhäusen.