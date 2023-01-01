Museum Schloss Herrenhäusen

The Schloss Herrenhäusen, an early-19th-century palace destroyed by bombing in 1943, reopened in 2013 after being spectacularly reconstructed to the original plans. It features an authentic facade and a state-of-the-art modern interior, primarily used for high-end conferences and events. This small museum is the only part of the complex open to visitors. It features displays (with English signage) on the Baroque era and the fascinating period in Hanover's history when the British Empire was ruled from here.

The combination ticket entry includes admission to Grosser Garten and Berggarten.