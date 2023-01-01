Wolfenbüttel's newest sight, this small 'citizens museum', which opened in 2017, relates the life of Wolfenbüttelers over the past five centuries through a hodgepodge of unique historical artefacts on display, such as canning machines, tin toy soldiers, a rather uncomfortable-looking chair made from stag antlers, Nazi propaganda from WWII and an absolutely gorgeous TV-stereo cabinet from 1959. While you're there you can pick up a little bag of tasty cookies made at a local confectionary school.