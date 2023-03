Built in 1982 after VW bartered Golfs for Zeiss projectors from the GDR, this planetarium stages laser and rock shows (such as a tribute to the band Queen), astronomical shows and spoken-word performances set to the stars, plus shows aimed at young children. Show times vary; the planetarium opens 30 minutes before the first event of the day and closes after the last one. See the website for the programme.

Take the bus to Kunstmuseum and walk 350m south.