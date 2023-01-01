Covering a total land mass of 24,700 hectares, Harz National Park is the first national park in Germany to occupy land in two states: Lower Saxony to the west and Saxony-Anhalt to the east. Of its low-altitude uplands, the Brocken (1142m) is its highest peak. The park's unique microclimates give rise to a range of distinct vegetation zones, affording the visitor some spectacular landscapes, easily appreciated by hiking, biking or cross-country skiing on the park's comprehensive network of well-maintained trails.

Visitor centres are plentiful: you'll find one in most of the towns and villages around the park.