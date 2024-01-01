Museum im Zwinger

Harz Mountains

LoginSave

A 16th-century tower holding a collection of such late-medieval delights as torture implements, coats of armour and weapons used during the Peasant Wars.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Historic Wernigerode Castle surrounded by an autumn landscape.

    Schloss Wernigerode

    16.29 MILES

    Originally built in the 12th century to protect German Kaisers on hunting expeditions, Schloss Wernigerode was enlarged over the years to reflect late…

  • Concentration camp KZ Mittelbau Dora.

    KZ-Gedenkstätte Mittelbau Dora

    28.9 MILES

    A deeply sobering place: at least 20,000 people were worked to death here building the tunnels beneath Mittelbau Dora, and the rockets now decaying within…

  • Herzog Anton Ulrich Museum

    Herzog Anton Ulrich Museum

    25.3 MILES

    One of Europe's oldest museums, the Anton Ulrich has a world-class art collection, with about 1400 paintings, several hundred bronze and stone sculptures,…

  • John Cage Orgel Kunst Projekt

    John Cage Orgel Kunst Projekt

    26.07 MILES

    The performance of American avant-garde composer and musical theorist John Cage's Organ²/ASLSP began in the shell of the former Kirche St Burchardi in…

  • Rammelsberg Museum & Besucherbergwerk

    Rammelsberg Museum & Besucherbergwerk

    1.04 MILES

    The shafts and buildings of this 1000-year-old mine are now a museum and Unesco World Heritage Site. Admission to the mine includes a German-language tour…

  • Dommuseum

    Dommuseum

    26.8 MILES

    This engaging museum showcases 1000 years of church history in the cloisters of World Heritage–listed Mariendom Cathedral. Its permanent exhibition From…

  • National Park Harz.

    Harz National Park

    13.22 MILES

    Covering a total land mass of 24,700 hectares, Harz National Park is the first national park in Germany to occupy land in two states: Lower Saxony to the…

  • Rathaus

    Rathaus

    15.81 MILES

    Wernigerode's spectacular towered Rathaus (town hall) began life as a theatre around 1277, only to be given its mostly late-Gothic features, which loom…

View more attractions

Nearby Harz Mountains attractions

1. Goslarer Museum

0.18 MILES

This museum offers a good overview of the natural and cultural history of Goslar and the Harz. One room contains the treasures from the former Goslar Dom …

2. Zinnfiguren-Museum

0.21 MILES

This beautifully presented little museum boasts a colourful collection of painted pewter figures and depicts scenes of daily life in Goslar from the…

3. Domvorhalle

0.21 MILES

The Domvorhalle is all that remains of the once-magnificent St Simon and St Jude Cathedral. Within it you can see the 11th-century Kaiserstuhl, the throne…

5. Rathaus

0.28 MILES

The impressive late-Gothic Rathaus is most beautiful at night, when light shining through its stained-glass windows illuminates the stone-patterned town…

6. Kaiserpfalz

0.31 MILES

This reconstructed 11th-century Romanesque palace is Goslar’s pride and joy. After centuries of decay, the building was resurrected in the 19th century…

7. Mönchehaus Museum

0.46 MILES

Set in a 16th-century half-timbered house, this museum has changing exhibits of modern art, including works by the most recent winner of the prestigious…

8. Rammelsberg Museum & Besucherbergwerk

1.04 MILES

The shafts and buildings of this 1000-year-old mine are now a museum and Unesco World Heritage Site. Admission to the mine includes a German-language tour…