A 16th-century tower holding a collection of such late-medieval delights as torture implements, coats of armour and weapons used during the Peasant Wars.
Museum im Zwinger
Harz Mountains
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
16.29 MILES
Originally built in the 12th century to protect German Kaisers on hunting expeditions, Schloss Wernigerode was enlarged over the years to reflect late…
KZ-Gedenkstätte Mittelbau Dora
28.9 MILES
A deeply sobering place: at least 20,000 people were worked to death here building the tunnels beneath Mittelbau Dora, and the rockets now decaying within…
25.3 MILES
One of Europe's oldest museums, the Anton Ulrich has a world-class art collection, with about 1400 paintings, several hundred bronze and stone sculptures,…
26.07 MILES
The performance of American avant-garde composer and musical theorist John Cage's Organ²/ASLSP began in the shell of the former Kirche St Burchardi in…
Rammelsberg Museum & Besucherbergwerk
1.04 MILES
The shafts and buildings of this 1000-year-old mine are now a museum and Unesco World Heritage Site. Admission to the mine includes a German-language tour…
26.8 MILES
This engaging museum showcases 1000 years of church history in the cloisters of World Heritage–listed Mariendom Cathedral. Its permanent exhibition From…
13.22 MILES
Covering a total land mass of 24,700 hectares, Harz National Park is the first national park in Germany to occupy land in two states: Lower Saxony to the…
15.81 MILES
Wernigerode's spectacular towered Rathaus (town hall) began life as a theatre around 1277, only to be given its mostly late-Gothic features, which loom…
Nearby Harz Mountains attractions
0.18 MILES
This museum offers a good overview of the natural and cultural history of Goslar and the Harz. One room contains the treasures from the former Goslar Dom …
0.21 MILES
This beautifully presented little museum boasts a colourful collection of painted pewter figures and depicts scenes of daily life in Goslar from the…
0.21 MILES
The Domvorhalle is all that remains of the once-magnificent St Simon and St Jude Cathedral. Within it you can see the 11th-century Kaiserstuhl, the throne…
4. Musikinstrumenten- und Puppenmuseum
0.27 MILES
A private museum sprawling over five floors, containing musical instruments, dolls and a porcelain collection housed in the cellar.
0.28 MILES
The impressive late-Gothic Rathaus is most beautiful at night, when light shining through its stained-glass windows illuminates the stone-patterned town…
0.31 MILES
This reconstructed 11th-century Romanesque palace is Goslar’s pride and joy. After centuries of decay, the building was resurrected in the 19th century…
0.46 MILES
Set in a 16th-century half-timbered house, this museum has changing exhibits of modern art, including works by the most recent winner of the prestigious…
