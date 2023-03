This reconstructed 11th-century Romanesque palace is Goslar’s pride and joy. After centuries of decay, the building was resurrected in the 19th century and adorned with interior frescos of idealised historical scenes. On the southern side is St Ulrich Chapel, housing a sarcophagus containing the heart of Heinrich III. Behind the palace, in pleasant gardens, is an excellent sculpture by Henry Moore called the Goslarer Krieger (Goslar Warrior).