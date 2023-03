Göttinger Wald is one of the best mixed forest stands of predominantly beech and oak in the region. It’s easily reached by following Herzberger Landstrasse east from the centre of town to the point near where it forms a hairpin bend, and turning into Borheckstrasse. From there, a bitumen track open to hikers and cyclists winds toward Am Kehr, 45 minutes away, where there’s a small Bavarian-style beer garden.