Städtisches Museum

This lovely four-storey fachwerk house, where Johannes Brahms stayed in the summer of 1853, is home to an interesting series of exhibits on Göttingen's long and lofty history. Special exhibitions on subjects such as the Reformation riots that shook the city in 1529 augment permanent displays on Jewish Göttingen, the University and more. The museum was undergoing renovations at the time of research and some (but not all) rooms and exhibits weren't accessible.