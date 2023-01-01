Bergpark Wilhelmshöhe

Situated 6.5km west of Kassel Hauptbahnhof, and 3km west of Kassel-Wilhelmshöhe station, in the enchanting Habichtswald nature park, this spectacular 560-hectare, Unesco-listed baroque parkland takes its name from Schloss Wilhelmshöhe, the late 18th-century palace situated within. You can spend an entire day here, walking through the forest, enjoying a romantic picnic and exploring the castles, fountains, grottoes, statues and water features. The Herkules statue and water feature and faux-medieval castle Löwenburg are also here.

There are a number of transport options to get to the park. Tram 1 to the Wilhelmshöhe terminus drops you close by if you want to visit Schloss Wilhelmshöhe (a short walk or take bus 23 for one stop) or just want to stroll around. To get to the Herkules statue, take tram 3 to the Druseltal terminus and then bus 22 (once or twice an hour from 8am to 7pm) to the Herkules stop, or on 'water-display days', take bus 23 directly from the visitor centre adjacent to the Wilhelmshöhe terminus. From the statue you can also walk down the hill to reach the palace.