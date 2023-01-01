Schloss Wilhelmsthal

About 15km northwest of Kassel you'll find one of Germany's best-preserved and most beautiful rococo palaces, built by Landgrave Wilhelm VIII as a leisure palace between 1747 and 1761. The magnificent baroque Schlosspark Wilhelmstahl is free to explore, while the palace itself can be visited only on an hourly guided tour. Among the many delightful rooms, visitors love the 'Gallery of Beauties' (paintings of court ladies) and the master kitchen, where the Bratenwendemaschine (roast turning machine) still functions.

To get here from Kassel, take the B7 north to Calden and follow the signs, or from Wilhelmshöhe, take the L3217 north and follow the signs.