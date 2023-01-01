Situated within Bergpark Wilhelmshöhe, the faux-ruined 'Lion's Castle' was built between 1793 and 1801 in a 'medieval' style so ornately romantic it's almost comical. Tours take in the Rüstkammer (Museum of Armaments) and Ritterzeitsmuseum (Museum of Chivalry). The castle is undergoing a long restoration process aimed at resurrecting the original vision of creator Landgrave Wilhelm IX, including medieval gardens and a tilt-yard, but most parts remain accessible.

From the Besucherzentrum Wilhelmshöhe (Wilhelmshöhe visitor centre) at the end of tram 1, it's a 30-minute walk through gorgeous parkland to Löwenburg. On 'Wasserspiele' days (every Wednesday, Sunday and public holiday from 1 May to 3 October), bus 23 takes visitors straight from Wilhelmshöhe Palace to the castle.