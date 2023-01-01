Fridericianum

This excellent contemporary art museum hosts temporary exhibitions and symposia exploring relevant, topical themes such as the re-emergence of fascism in Europe. Dating to 1779, it is thought to be the world's first purpose-built public museum, and briefly housed the parliament of Kassel during the reign of Jérôme Bonaparte, made King of Westphalia by his brother Napoleon in 1807. The building's historical value contrasts starkly with the innovative nature of the works on display.