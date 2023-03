Billed as ‘a meditative space for funerary art’, this atypical museum examines attitudes to death and burial practices, and challenges western reluctance to discuss it. The permanent collection includes headstones, hearses, dancing-skeleton bookends and sculptures depicting death. There are also temporary exhibitions drawing from the museum's larger collection. Take trams 1 or 3 to Weigelstrasse, or 1, 3, 4, 5, 6 or 8 to Rathaus.