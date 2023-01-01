Schloss Wilhelmshöhe

Erstwhile home to Kaiser Wilhelm II, Wilhelmshöhe Palace (1786–98) at the foot of Bergpark Wilhelmshöhe, today houses one of Germany’s greatest art collections, especially of Flemish and Dutch baroque painting. The Gemäldegalerie Alte Meiste (Old Masters Gallery) features over 500 works by Rembrandt, Rubens, Jordaens, Cranach, Dürer, Van Dyck and many others. The 23 rooms of the Weissenstein wing comprise the oldest part of the palace, dating from 1790, undamaged in WWII and filled with original furnishings and paintings.

The Weissenstein wing is only accessible on a tour (every hour from 10am to 4pm Tuesday to Sunday March to mid-November and 10am to 3pm Friday to Sunday mid-November to February). Other attractions include the Antikensammlung, a priceless collection of Egyptian, Etruscan, Greek and Roman statuary and vases, and the Graphische Sammlung, a selection of the 60,000 prints, drawing, woodcuts and other graphic works held by the museum, dating from the Middle Ages to the present day.