Occupying a prime position atop the Weinberg bunker in the scenic Weinbergpark, the fabulous Grimmwelt could be described as an architect-designed walk-in sculpture housing the most significant collection of Brothers Grimm memorabilia on the planet. Visitors are guided around original exhibits, state-of-the-art installations, and fun, hands-on activities, aided by entries from the Grimms' German Dictionary: there was more to these famous folklorists and linguists than just fairy tales, didn't you know?