Deutsches Hugenotten Museum

Fairy-Tale Road

Over three floors of a former tobacco warehouse, this interesting museum traces the history of the French Hugeunot refugees in Germany. The exhibits illuminate the lives and persecution of these Protestant dissenters (tens of thousands of whom died in the St Bartholomew's Day massacre of 1572) in France, and their integration into life in Germany.

