Over three floors of a former tobacco warehouse, this interesting museum traces the history of the French Hugeunot refugees in Germany. The exhibits illuminate the lives and persecution of these Protestant dissenters (tens of thousands of whom died in the St Bartholomew's Day massacre of 1572) in France, and their integration into life in Germany.
Deutsches Hugenotten Museum
Fairy-Tale Road
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
22.71 MILES
Erected between 1707 and 1717 by Landgrave Karl and declared a Unesco World Heritage site in 2013, the 8.25m-high copper Herkules statue stands atop a…
22.63 MILES
Situated 6.5km west of Kassel Hauptbahnhof, and 3km west of Kassel-Wilhelmshöhe station, in the enchanting Habichtswald nature park, this spectacular 560…
22.69 MILES
Erstwhile home to Kaiser Wilhelm II, Wilhelmshöhe Palace (1786–98) at the foot of Bergpark Wilhelmshöhe, today houses one of Germany’s greatest art…
23.1 MILES
Occupying a prime position atop the Weinberg bunker in the scenic Weinbergpark, the fabulous Grimmwelt could be described as an architect-designed walk-in…
27.05 MILES
Some 11km southwest of Hamelin, in pretty parkland near the Emmer River, sits this stunning palace, built in the Italianate Weser Renaissance style…
22.81 MILES
This excellent contemporary art museum hosts temporary exhibitions and symposia exploring relevant, topical themes such as the re-emergence of fascism in…
24.1 MILES
Göttinger Wald is one of the best mixed forest stands of predominantly beech and oak in the region. It’s easily reached by following Herzberger…
17.31 MILES
About 15km northwest of Kassel you'll find one of Germany's best-preserved and most beautiful rococo palaces, built by Landgrave Wilhelm VIII as a leisure…
Nearby Fairy-Tale Road attractions
17.31 MILES
About 15km northwest of Kassel you'll find one of Germany's best-preserved and most beautiful rococo palaces, built by Landgrave Wilhelm VIII as a leisure…
17.74 MILES
Sitting on a crag in a loop of the Weser River in the little village of Polle, 15km from Bodenwerder, this wonderfully accessible castle ruin (c 1200),…
22.1 MILES
Built in 1270, the Old Town Hall once housed the merchants’ guild. Inside, later decorations added to its Great Hall include frescos of the coats of arms…
22.11 MILES
This lovely four-storey fachwerk house, where Johannes Brahms stayed in the summer of 1853, is home to an interesting series of exhibits on Göttingen's…
22.12 MILES
The Gänseliesel (little goose girl) statue, the symbol of the city, is hailed locally as the most kissed woman in the world – after graduating, doctoral…
22.63 MILES
Situated 6.5km west of Kassel Hauptbahnhof, and 3km west of Kassel-Wilhelmshöhe station, in the enchanting Habichtswald nature park, this spectacular 560…
22.69 MILES
Erstwhile home to Kaiser Wilhelm II, Wilhelmshöhe Palace (1786–98) at the foot of Bergpark Wilhelmshöhe, today houses one of Germany’s greatest art…
22.71 MILES
Erected between 1707 and 1717 by Landgrave Karl and declared a Unesco World Heritage site in 2013, the 8.25m-high copper Herkules statue stands atop a…