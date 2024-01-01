Fachwerkmuseum im Ständerbau

Germany’s earliest half-timbered houses were built using high perpendicular struts known as Ständerbau. The building dating to 1310 that now houses Quedlinburg's Fachwerkmusem is one of Germany's best-preserved examples of this technique. Inside, you'll find exhibits on the style itself and the physics behind this ancient method of construction.
