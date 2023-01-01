Kyffhäuser Denkmal

The Kyffhäuser mountains were once home to one of Germany’s largest castles, the Reichsburg, built in the 12th century by Emperor Friedrich Barbarossa (who, according to legend, lies in eternal sleep in the belly of the mountain). In the 19th century, Emperor Wilhelm I was seen as Barbarossa’s spiritual successor, and in 1896, this statue, showing the emperor on horseback beneath a 60m-high tower on which Barbarossa sits enthroned, was erected atop the Reichsburg ruins.

At the foot of the monument, dining and accommodation options open in season. To get there, follow the B85 north from Bad Frankenhausen for about 9km, then turn east at the sign and continue for another 2km.