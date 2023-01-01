Panorama Museum

This museum of visual arts sits just above Bad Frankenhausen, on the site where thousands died during the 1525 Peasants’ War. One literally unmissable piece, playfully named Frühbürgerliche Revolution in Deutschland (Early Civil Revolution in Germany), by Werner Tübke, traces epochal change in Germany from the late Middle Ages to modernity. Fourteen metres high and 123m long and encircling the interior of the museum, it's literally monumental in scope and detail, taking from 1976 to 1987 to plan and complete.

Other permanent exhibits include sculptures by Dutch artist Lotta Blokker, and there are frequent temporary shows of high quality.