It’s Luther lore galore at the monastery where the reformer lived from 1505 to 1511, where he was ordained as a monk and where he read his first Mass. You’re free to roam the grounds, visit the church with its ethereal Gothic stained-glass windows and attend services. Guided tours of the monastery itself take in the cloister, a re-created Luther cell and an exhibit on Luther’s life in Erfurt.

You can sleep here, too (single/double with breakfast €65/95).