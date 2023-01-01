This is one of Europe's oldest Jewish houses of worship, dating in part to the 11th century. Following the 'Black Death' pogrom of 1349 it was used as an inn and store, thus escaping destruction at the hands of the Nazis, ignorant of its true nature. Exhibits document the history of the building and showcase the 'Erfurt Treasure', unearthed during excavations nearby and including brooches, cutlery and, most famously, a very rare golden Jewish marriage ring from the early 14th century.

Enlightening videoguides are available, in English, with the price of admission.