Kunsthalle Erfurt

Erfurt

Erfurt's most experimental art space offers a rigorously curated program of exhibitions, incorporating graphic art, audiovisual art and installations.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

    Gedenkstätte Buchenwald

    10.06 MILES

    Between 1937 and 1945, hidden from Weimarers and surrounding villagers, 250,000 men, women and children were incarcerated here, some 56,500 of whom were…

  • Inner courtyard of Friedenstein Castle in the old town of Gotha in Thuringia in Germany.

    Schloss Friedenstein

    14.32 MILES

    This horseshoe-shaped palace, surviving in exemplary condition as the largest early baroque palace in Germany, is a lavish, creaky-floored delight. Much…

  • Rococo interior of Duchess Anna Amalia Library in Weimar.

    Herzogin Anna Amalia Bibliothek

    13.26 MILES

    Assembled by Duchess Anna Amalia (1739–1807), the power (and purse) behind Weimar's classical florescence, this Unesco-listed library has been beautifully…

  • Main gate of Petersberg Citadel in Erfurt, Thuringia, Germany.

    Zitadelle Petersberg

    0.42 MILES

    Situated on the Petersberg hill northwest of Domplatz, this 36-hectare citadel ranks among Europe’s largest and best-preserved baroque fortresses. While…

    Dornburger Schlösser

    28.05 MILES

    About 15km north of Jena, you'll find this hillside trilogy of magnificently restored palaces in medieval, Renaissance and rococo styles, with stunning…

    Erfurter Dom

    0.28 MILES

    Erfurt's cathedral, where Martin Luther was ordained a priest, grew over the centuries from a simple 8th-century chapel into the stately Gothic pile of…

    Goethe-Nationalmuseum

    13.11 MILES

    This is the world's leading museum on Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, Germany's literary colossus. It incorporates his home of 50 years, gifted by Duke Carl…

    Schloss Tiefurt

    14.69 MILES

    Built in 1765 and developed by the younger brother of Duke Carl August, this Unesco-listed country house flowered under the ownership of Duchess Anna…

Nearby Erfurt attractions

1. Alte Synagoge

0.07 MILES

This is one of Europe's oldest Jewish houses of worship, dating in part to the 11th century. Following the 'Black Death' pogrom of 1349 it was used as an…

2. Michaeliskirche

0.1 MILES

Dating to the late 12th century, the old university church boasts a magnificent organ (1652), made by local master Ludwig Compenius, and was a key…

3. Krämerbrücke

0.13 MILES

Flanked by photogenic half-timbered houses on both sides, this charming 1325 stone bridge is the only one north of the Alps that's still inhabited. To…

4. Augustinerkloster

0.23 MILES

It’s Luther lore galore at the monastery where the reformer lived from 1505 to 1511, where he was ordained as a monk and where he read his first Mass. You…

0.28 MILES

Erfurt's cathedral, where Martin Luther was ordained a priest, grew over the centuries from a simple 8th-century chapel into the stately Gothic pile of…

6. Angermuseum

0.29 MILES

Housed inside a fully restored baroque building completed in 1712, the Angermuseum has a strong collection of medieval art, paintings ranging from the…

7. Severikirche

0.29 MILES

The late-13th-century Severikirche – which together with the adjacent cathedral forms Efrurt's iconic architectural ensemble on Domberg (Cathedral Hill) –…

8. Stadtmuseum

0.31 MILES

Behind the magnificent chequerboard facade of the late-Renaissance Haus am Stockfisch ('House of Stockfish', or dried cod) lies a fascinating exploration…