Housed inside a fully restored baroque building completed in 1712, the Angermuseum has a strong collection of medieval art, paintings ranging from the 17th century to contemporary times, and Thuringian faience (glazed earthenware). A highlight is the Heckelraum on the ground floor, which has expressionist frescos by the artist Erich Heckel, while temporary exhibitions attract the work of artists as significant as Lucas Cranach and Franz Markau.