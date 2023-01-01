Goethe-Nationalmuseum

This is the world's leading museum on Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, Germany's literary colossus. It incorporates his home of 50 years, gifted by Duke Carl August to keep him in Weimar, and left largely as it was upon his death in 1832. This is where Goethe worked, studied, researched, and penned Faust and other immortal works. In a modern annexe, documents and objects shed light on the man and his achievements in literature, art, science and politics.

If you’re a Goethe fan, you’ll get the chills when seeing his study, and the bedroom where he died, both preserved in their original state. To gain the most from your visit, use the free audioguide.