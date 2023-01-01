Park an der Ilm

Following the Ilm, this Unesco-listed, 58-hectare park was landscaped between 1778 and 1828, and continues to provide a bucolic backdrop to old Weimar. Combining classical and romantic garden design, it's a lovely space to roam and explore three historic houses: the Goethe Gartenhaus, where the writer lived from 1776 to 1782; the Römisches Haus, the local duke's summer retreat, with period rooms and an exhibit on the park; and the Liszt-Haus, where the composer resided from 1869 to 1886.