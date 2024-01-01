Römisches Haus

Weimar

Perched atop an artificial bluff in Park an der Ilm, the 'Roman House' was Weimar’s first neoclassical dwelling, built under Goethe’s supervision between 1791 and 1797. It was originally Duke Carl August’s summer retreat; today it contains restored period rooms and an exhibit on the park's development.

  • Gedenkstätte Buchenwald

    Gedenkstätte Buchenwald

    5.02 MILES

    Between 1937 and 1945, hidden from Weimarers and surrounding villagers, 250,000 men, women and children were incarcerated here, some 56,500 of whom were…

  • Inner courtyard of Friedenstein Castle in the old town of Gotha in Thuringia in Germany.

    Schloss Friedenstein

    27.61 MILES

    This horseshoe-shaped palace, surviving in exemplary condition as the largest early baroque palace in Germany, is a lavish, creaky-floored delight. Much…

  • Rococo interior of Duchess Anna Amalia Library in Weimar.

    Herzogin Anna Amalia Bibliothek

    0.53 MILES

    Assembled by Duchess Anna Amalia (1739–1807), the power (and purse) behind Weimar's classical florescence, this Unesco-listed library has been beautifully…

  • Main gate of Petersberg Citadel in Erfurt, Thuringia, Germany.

    Zitadelle Petersberg

    13.83 MILES

    Situated on the Petersberg hill northwest of Domplatz, this 36-hectare citadel ranks among Europe’s largest and best-preserved baroque fortresses. While…

  • Neuenburg Castle, Freyburg, Germany.

    Schloss Neuenburg

    25.23 MILES

    This large medieval castle on the hill above town is one of Freyburg’s highlights. It houses an excellent museum that illuminates various aspects of…

  • Dornburger Schlösser

    Dornburger Schlösser

    14.79 MILES

    About 15km north of Jena, you'll find this hillside trilogy of magnificently restored palaces in medieval, Renaissance and rococo styles, with stunning…

  • Erfurter Dom

    Erfurter Dom

    13.65 MILES

    Erfurt's cathedral, where Martin Luther was ordained a priest, grew over the centuries from a simple 8th-century chapel into the stately Gothic pile of…

  • Goethe-Nationalmuseum

    Goethe-Nationalmuseum

    0.53 MILES

    This is the world's leading museum on Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, Germany's literary colossus. It incorporates his home of 50 years, gifted by Duke Carl…

1. Haus am Horn

0.25 MILES

Designed by Georg Muche for the first Bauhaus exhibition in 1923, this is Weimar’s only truly Bauhaus building. It is now used for exhibitions and events,…

2. Park an der Ilm

0.29 MILES

Following the Ilm, this Unesco-listed, 58-hectare park was landscaped between 1778 and 1828, and continues to provide a bucolic backdrop to old Weimar…

3. Goethe Gartenhaus

0.33 MILES

From 1776 to 1782 Goethe lived in this house, a cottage given to him by Carl August in order to lure him to Weimar. It's spare in style externally, cosy…

4. Liszt-Haus

0.35 MILES

At the western edge of Park an der Ilm, this is the house where Franz Liszt lived during his second stint in Weimar, from 1869 to his death in 1886…

5. Fürstengruft

0.44 MILES

Goethe and what was thought to be Schiller are interred at the Historischer Friedhof (Historical Cemetery) in this neoclassical mausoleum, along with Duke…

