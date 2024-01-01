Römisches Haus

Perched atop an artificial bluff in Park an der Ilm, the 'Roman House' was Weimar’s first neoclassical dwelling, built under Goethe’s supervision between 1791 and 1797. It was originally Duke Carl August’s summer retreat; today it contains restored period rooms and an exhibit on the park's development.
