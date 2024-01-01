Goethe Gartenhaus

From 1776 to 1782 Goethe lived in this house, a cottage given to him by Carl August in order to lure him to Weimar. It's spare in style externally, cosy within, and still has the three-part garden laid out by Goethe, including an orchard, ornamental plantings and vegetable beds. Audioguides are included with entry.
4.85 MILES
Between 1937 and 1945, hidden from Weimarers and surrounding villagers, 250,000 men, women and children were incarcerated here, some 56,500 of whom were…
27.69 MILES
This horseshoe-shaped palace, surviving in exemplary condition as the largest early baroque palace in Germany, is a lavish, creaky-floored delight. Much…
Herzogin Anna Amalia Bibliothek
0.27 MILES
Assembled by Duchess Anna Amalia (1739–1807), the power (and purse) behind Weimar's classical florescence, this Unesco-listed library has been beautifully…
13.88 MILES
Situated on the Petersberg hill northwest of Domplatz, this 36-hectare citadel ranks among Europe’s largest and best-preserved baroque fortresses. While…
24.98 MILES
This large medieval castle on the hill above town is one of Freyburg’s highlights. It houses an excellent museum that illuminates various aspects of…
14.68 MILES
About 15km north of Jena, you'll find this hillside trilogy of magnificently restored palaces in medieval, Renaissance and rococo styles, with stunning…
13.7 MILES
Erfurt's cathedral, where Martin Luther was ordained a priest, grew over the centuries from a simple 8th-century chapel into the stately Gothic pile of…
0.37 MILES
This is the world's leading museum on Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, Germany's literary colossus. It incorporates his home of 50 years, gifted by Duke Carl…
0.17 MILES
Designed by Georg Muche for the first Bauhaus exhibition in 1923, this is Weimar’s only truly Bauhaus building. It is now used for exhibitions and events,…
0.2 MILES
Following the Ilm, this Unesco-listed, 58-hectare park was landscaped between 1778 and 1828, and continues to provide a bucolic backdrop to old Weimar…
