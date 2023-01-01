Goethe and what was thought to be Schiller are interred at the Historischer Friedhof (Historical Cemetery) in this neoclassical mausoleum, along with Duke Carl August and other noble cadavers rescued from a 1774 fire in Weimar's castle. The mausoleum dates from 1828 and houses almost 50 sarcophagi of the House of Saxe-Weimar-Eisenach. Schiller’s, however, is now empty, after tests showed that the remains originated from several different people (initially buried in a common grave, 'his' remains were chosen by guesswork).