The poet and dramatist Friedrich von Schiller (a close friend of Goethe) lived here from 1802 until his early death, in 1805. Study up on the man, his life and work in the modern Schiller Museum, before ducking through the low doors of his family home, which has been preserved in memoriam since 1847. Highlights include the study, with his deathbed and writing desk, Anton Graff's portrait of the writer, and poignant drawings made by the Schiller children.