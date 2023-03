Situated in the former residential palace, which was rebuilt in 1789–1803 after a fire, the Schlossmuseum houses works of art dating from the Middle Ages to the turn of the 20th century. Not to be missed is the gallery containing the works of Lucas Cranach the Elder and of other European masters such as Rodin, Tischbein and Caspar David Friedrich. The museum will close for major renovations between July 2018 and the end of 2021.