Weimar's expertly curated city museum occupies the handsome late 18th-century Bertuchaus, named for the publisher and entrepreneur who built it. The story of the city from the time of Goethe, told through artefacts, documents, clothing and informative panels, starts on the 1st floor. A long-term exhibition on the period from the Weimar Republic (1919) to the reunification of Germany occupies the second.