Goethe-Schiller Denkmal

Weimar

Dedicated in 1857, sculptor Ernst Rietschel's bronze statue of Goethe and Schiller, standing side by side holding a laurel wreath, was Germany's first 'double statue' and remains a national favourite. It's popular with German-Americans too: four exact replicas stand in cities across the US.

  • Gedenkstätte Buchenwald

    Gedenkstätte Buchenwald

    4.3 MILES

    Between 1937 and 1945, hidden from Weimarers and surrounding villagers, 250,000 men, women and children were incarcerated here, some 56,500 of whom were…

  • Inner courtyard of Friedenstein Castle in the old town of Gotha in Thuringia in Germany.

    Schloss Friedenstein

    27.23 MILES

    This horseshoe-shaped palace, surviving in exemplary condition as the largest early baroque palace in Germany, is a lavish, creaky-floored delight. Much…

  • Rococo interior of Duchess Anna Amalia Library in Weimar.

    Herzogin Anna Amalia Bibliothek

    0.3 MILES

    Assembled by Duchess Anna Amalia (1739–1807), the power (and purse) behind Weimar's classical florescence, this Unesco-listed library has been beautifully…

  • Main gate of Petersberg Citadel in Erfurt, Thuringia, Germany.

    Zitadelle Petersberg

    13.39 MILES

    Situated on the Petersberg hill northwest of Domplatz, this 36-hectare citadel ranks among Europe’s largest and best-preserved baroque fortresses. While…

  • Neuenburg Castle, Freyburg, Germany.

    Schloss Neuenburg

    25.18 MILES

    This large medieval castle on the hill above town is one of Freyburg’s highlights. It houses an excellent museum that illuminates various aspects of…

  • Dornburger Schlösser

    Dornburger Schlösser

    15.12 MILES

    About 15km north of Jena, you'll find this hillside trilogy of magnificently restored palaces in medieval, Renaissance and rococo styles, with stunning…

  • Erfurter Dom

    Erfurter Dom

    13.22 MILES

    Erfurt's cathedral, where Martin Luther was ordained a priest, grew over the centuries from a simple 8th-century chapel into the stately Gothic pile of…

  • Goethe-Nationalmuseum

    Goethe-Nationalmuseum

    0.2 MILES

    This is the world's leading museum on Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, Germany's literary colossus. It incorporates his home of 50 years, gifted by Duke Carl…

