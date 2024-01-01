Goethe-Schiller Denkmal

Dedicated in 1857, sculptor Ernst Rietschel's bronze statue of Goethe and Schiller, standing side by side holding a laurel wreath, was Germany's first 'double statue' and remains a national favourite. It's popular with German-Americans too: four exact replicas stand in cities across the US.
