Dornburger Schlösser

About 15km north of Jena, you'll find this hillside trilogy of magnificently restored palaces in medieval, Renaissance and rococo styles, with stunning views and immaculate gardens. The Altes Schloss, the oldest, blends Romanesque, late-Gothic and baroque elements, but can only be viewed from the outside. You can enter both the 1539 Renaissance Palace (where Goethe sought solitude after the death of his patron, Duke Carl August) and the youngest, most beautiful Rococo Palace, used for temporary exhibitions, concerts and weddings.

It won't cost you a cent to stroll around the beautiful landscaped gardens and baroque park, enjoying wonderful views over vineyards to the Saale valley and admiring the palace exteriors. Trains travel frequently from Jena-Paradies to Dornburg (€2.80, 11 minutes), from where it’s a steep 20- to 30-minute climb.