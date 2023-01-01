Optisches Museum

Carl Zeiss began building rudimentary microscopes in 1846 and, with Ernst Abbe’s help, developed the first scientific microscope in 1857. Together with Otto Schott, the founder of Jenaer Glaswerke (glass works), they pioneered the production of optical precision instruments, which propelled Jena to prominence in the early 20th century. Founded in 1922, this museum now tells the connected stories of their lives and the evolution of optical technology through interactive exhibits featuring 3D holograms. Tours take in Zeiss's 1866 workshop.