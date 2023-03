Goethe is credited with recruiting Schiller to Jena University in 1789. The poet, playwright and philosopher enjoyed Jena so much that he stayed for 10 years, longer than anywhere else, spending summers in what is now known as Schillers Gartenhaus. He wrote Wallenstein in the little wooden shack in the garden, while the oval stone table where he and Goethe liked to wax philosophical remains in place.