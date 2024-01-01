JenTower

Thuringian Forest & the Saale Valley

Built in 1972, but deceptively modern in appearance, the 128m-tall cylindrical JenTower was intended to be a Zeiss research facility, but proved unsuitable. There's a shopping mall at ground level and two open-air observation decks at the top, offering sensational views from 125m above the city.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Gedenkstätte Buchenwald

    Gedenkstätte Buchenwald

    15.92 MILES

    Between 1937 and 1945, hidden from Weimarers and surrounding villagers, 250,000 men, women and children were incarcerated here, some 56,500 of whom were…

  • Rococo interior of Duchess Anna Amalia Library in Weimar.

    Herzogin Anna Amalia Bibliothek

    11.55 MILES

    Assembled by Duchess Anna Amalia (1739–1807), the power (and purse) behind Weimar's classical florescence, this Unesco-listed library has been beautifully…

  • Main gate of Petersberg Citadel in Erfurt, Thuringia, Germany.

    Zitadelle Petersberg

    24.94 MILES

    Situated on the Petersberg hill northwest of Domplatz, this 36-hectare citadel ranks among Europe’s largest and best-preserved baroque fortresses. While…

  • Neuenburg Castle, Freyburg, Germany.

    Schloss Neuenburg

    21.04 MILES

    This large medieval castle on the hill above town is one of Freyburg’s highlights. It houses an excellent museum that illuminates various aspects of…

  • Dornburger Schlösser

    Dornburger Schlösser

    6.55 MILES

    About 15km north of Jena, you'll find this hillside trilogy of magnificently restored palaces in medieval, Renaissance and rococo styles, with stunning…

  • Erfurter Dom

    Erfurter Dom

    24.75 MILES

    Erfurt's cathedral, where Martin Luther was ordained a priest, grew over the centuries from a simple 8th-century chapel into the stately Gothic pile of…

  • Goethe-Nationalmuseum

    Goethe-Nationalmuseum

    11.68 MILES

    This is the world's leading museum on Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, Germany's literary colossus. It incorporates his home of 50 years, gifted by Duke Carl…

  • Tiefurt Castle and Park in Thuringia near Weimar.

    Schloss Tiefurt

    10.62 MILES

    Built in 1765 and developed by the younger brother of Duke Carl August, this Unesco-listed country house flowered under the ownership of Duchess Anna…

Nearby Thuringian Forest & the Saale Valley attractions

1. Universität Jena – Collegium Jenense

0.08 MILES

Jena’s university faculties are spread throughout town, but this was where the university was founded as Collegium Jenense in 1548, in a former Dominican…

2. Botanischer Garten

0.09 MILES

Goethe himself planted the ginkgo tree in these wonderful botanic gardens, which have grown since their inception in 1794 to a collection of more than 12…

3. Stadtkirche St Michael

0.13 MILES

This late-Gothic church, one of the largest in Thuringia, is famous for having Martin Luther’s original bronze gravestone, modelled on a portrait by Lucas…

4. Rathaus

0.14 MILES

One of the oldest maintained town halls in Germany, Jena’s Rathaus (1377) is graced with an astronomical clock in its baroque tower. Every hour, on the…

5. Stadtmuseum & Kunstsammlung Jena

0.15 MILES

This handsome fachwerk townhouse at the northern end of the market square dates in part to the 13th century. It now houses the Stadtmuseum (city museum)…

6. Zeiss Planetarium

0.22 MILES

The world’s oldest public planetarium (1926) has a state-of-the-art dome projection system, making it a heavenly setting for cosmic laser shows paying…

7. Schillers Gartenhaus

0.23 MILES

Goethe is credited with recruiting Schiller to Jena University in 1789. The poet, playwright and philosopher enjoyed Jena so much that he stayed for 10…

8. Optisches Museum

0.25 MILES

Carl Zeiss began building rudimentary microscopes in 1846 and, with Ernst Abbe’s help, developed the first scientific microscope in 1857. Together with…