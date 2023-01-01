Schloss Tiefurt

Built in 1765 and developed by the younger brother of Duke Carl August, this Unesco-listed country house flowered under the ownership of Duchess Anna Amalia, who turned it into her ‘temple of the muses’. The period rooms allow you to imagine intellectual salons attended by giants such as Goethe, Schiller and Herder and much of the art was collected by the Duchess on her Italian travels, The 23-hectare garden, skirted by the Ilm, is delightful. Take Bus 3 from Goetheplatz.