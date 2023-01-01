Dating to the late 12th century, the old university church boasts a magnificent organ (1652), made by local master Ludwig Compenius, and was a key gathering place for 16th-century Protestants, and (centuries later) local dissidents in the final days of the GDR. The organ is fired up for 25-minute recitals every Wednesday at noon, and for frequent special performances.

Throughout summer, from the end of May, Friday classical concerts take place beneath the linden trees in the romantic courtyard of Michaeliskirche.