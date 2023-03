The late-13th-century Severikirche – which together with the adjacent cathedral forms Efrurt's iconic architectural ensemble on Domberg (Cathedral Hill) – is a five-aisled hall church with prized treasures that include a stone Madonna (1345), a 15m-high sandstonefont (1467), and the sarcophagus of St Severus, whose remains were brought to Germany from Ravenna in the 9th century.

It's possible to arrange combined group tours of both Severikirche and Efrurt Dom, from €6.50 per person.