Flanked by photogenic half-timbered houses on both sides, this charming 1325 stone bridge is the only one north of the Alps that's still inhabited. To this day people live above little shops with attractive displays of chocolate and pottery, jewellery and basic souvenirs. See the bridge from above by climbing the tower of the Ägidienkirche (Church of St Aegidius; open 11am to 5pm Tuesday to Sunday) at its eastern end.