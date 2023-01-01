The leafy Törten Estate, built in Dessau’s south in the 1920s, is a prototype of the modern working-class estate. Although many of the 300-plus homes have been altered in ways that would have outraged their purist creator Walter Gropius (patios and rustic German doors added to a minimalist facade?), others retain their initial symmetry. To reach Törten, take tram 1 towards Dessau Süd, get off at Damaschkestrasse and follow the signs saying ‘Bauhaus Architektur’.

You're free to roam the streets, but be aware that this is a residential area. To peek inside the buildings, head to Konsumgebäude and Moses-Mendelssohn-Zentrum.