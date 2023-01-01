How would you like to study grammar and algebra in a building where trees sprout from the windows and gilded onion domes balance above a rooftop garden? This fantastical environment is everyday reality for the lucky pupils of Wittenberg’s Hundertwasserschule. It's the penultimate work of eccentric Viennese artist, architect and eco-visionary Friedensreich Hundertwasser, who was famous for quite literally thinking ‘outside the box’. In Wittenberg, he transformed a boxy GDR-era concrete monstrosity into this colourful and curvy dreamscape.

The school is a 20-minute walk northeast of the centre. From the Markt, head east on Jüdenstrasse, turn left into Neustrasse and continue into Geschwister-Scholl-Strasse. Turn left into Sternstrasse, right into Schillerstrasse, and the school is at the next intersection on the left. You can view the exterior any time, but tours of the interior wait for at least four participants before they start. Ring ahead for tours in English.