If you want to catch a glimpse of daily life in the region, especially life beyond the former Iron Curtain, pop by the Haus der Geschichte. The ground floor has a long-running special exhibition on German–Russian relations (many Russian soldiers were stationed in Lutherstadt Wittenberg during the GDR era), and other sections contain living rooms, kids’ rooms and kitchens from the GDR era and before. The top floor is dedicated to children’s toys from this same 60-year period.