Even those with no previous interest in the Reformation will likely be fascinated by the state-of-the-art exhibits in the Lutherhaus, the former monastery turned Luther family home, operated as a museum since 1883. Through an engaging mix of accessible narrative, artefacts, famous oil paintings and interactive multimedia stations, you’ll learn about the man, his times and his impact on world history. Highlights include Cranach’s Ten Commandments in the refectory and an original room furnished by Luther in 1535.