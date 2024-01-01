Rathaus

Central Germany

Lutherstadt Wittenburg's restored Renaissance Rathaus (town hall) is the present home to local government offices and not-for-profit organisations.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Wörlitz Park, Dessau, Saxony-Anhalt, Germany.

    Wörlitz Park & Schloss Wörlitz

    9.62 MILES

    With peacocks feeding on the lawn before a neo-Gothic house, a tree-lined stream flowing towards a Grecian-style temple and a gap in a hedge framing a…

  • The Bauhaus master house building designed by architect Walter Gropius in 1925, Dessau, Germany.

    Meisterhäuser

    18.1 MILES

    You’ll find the four surviving Meisterhäuser – Gropiushaus, Haus Feininger, Haus Muche/Schlemmer and Haus Kandinsky/Klee – on leafy Ebertallee, a 15…

  • Lutherhaus in Wittenberg, Germany.

    Lutherhaus

    0.43 MILES

    Even those with no previous interest in the Reformation will likely be fascinated by the state-of-the-art exhibits in the Lutherhaus, the former monastery…

  • Bauhausgebäude

    Bauhausgebäude

    17.92 MILES

    It’s almost impossible to overstate the significance of this building, erected in 1925–26, as a school of Bauhaus art, design and architecture. Today a…

  • Törten Estate

    Törten Estate

    17.58 MILES

    The leafy Törten Estate, built in Dessau’s south in the 1920s, is a prototype of the modern working-class estate. Although many of the 300-plus homes have…

  • Haus Muche/Schlemmer

    Haus Muche/Schlemmer

    18.15 MILES

    Haus Muche/Schlemmer makes it apparent that the room proportions used by Bauhaus architects, and some of their design experiments, such as low balcony…

  • Schlosskirche

    Schlosskirche

    0.23 MILES

    Did he or didn’t he nail those 95 theses to the door of the Schlosskirche? We’ll never know for sure, since the original portal was destroyed by fire in…

  • Haus der Geschichte

    Haus der Geschichte

    0.1 MILES

    If you want to catch a glimpse of daily life in the region, especially life beyond the former Iron Curtain, pop by the Haus der Geschichte. The ground…

